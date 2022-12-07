 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

PM Modi reaches out to all parties to make winter session productive

Moneycontrol News
Dec 07, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST

PM Modi also urged parties to give encourage younger party members to participate in the proceedings

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged leaders of all political parties to give more time and opportunities to new members in Parliament, which opened for winter session on December 7.

Speaking to media, Modi said parliamentarians, including from the opposition, told him that disruption and adjournments in Parliament were not good as they also denied younger members an opportunity to learn.

The Prime Minister said Parliament was meeting at a time when India had got the opportunity to preside over the G20.

Also Read | Winter Session: Congress releases list of issues it plans to take up in the Parliament

India formally took over as the leader of the grouping on December 1 and a series of events are lined up through the year.

The Prime Minister also said he had a cordial discussion with the leaders of several parties recently at an all-party meeting on G20 and expressed hope that it would be reflected in Parliament as well.