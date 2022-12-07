PM Modi reaches out to all parties to make winter session productive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged leaders of all political parties to give more time and opportunities to new members in Parliament, which opened for winter session on December 7.

Speaking to media, Modi said parliamentarians, including from the opposition, told him that disruption and adjournments in Parliament were not good as they also denied younger members an opportunity to learn.

The Prime Minister said Parliament was meeting at a time when India had got the opportunity to preside over the G20.

India formally took over as the leader of the grouping on December 1 and a series of events are lined up through the year.

The Prime Minister also said he had a cordial discussion with the leaders of several parties recently at an all-party meeting on G20 and expressed hope that it would be reflected in Parliament as well.

The government plans to introduce 16 bills during 17 sittings in the session, while the Congress will seek to corner the government over a host of issues including the situation on the border with China. Also Read | Border situation with China, 'misuse' of agencies, inflation to dominate Winter Session A day after the session starts, votes for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls will be counted. The outcome is likely have a bearing on the proceedings whichever way the verdict goes as parties may use the verdict to corner rivals. The Winter session is also likely to be the last session to be held in the existing Parliament House. (With inputs from PTI)

