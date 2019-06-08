PM Modi reaches Guruvayur to offer prayers at Lord Krishna temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached here on June 8 morning to offer prayers at the famed Lord Krishna temple.

PM Modi left Kochi at 9.20 a.m and his helicopter landed at Sree Krishna College ground near here at 9.50 am.

The prime minister reached here in a special naval helicopter from the Kochi naval airport.

After an hour-long 'darshan' at the temple, the prime minister will address a party meeting — Abhinandan Sabha — being organised by the BJP Kerala State committee.

This will be Modi's first public meeting after assuming the chair of the prime minister for a second consecutive term.

He arrived in Kochi late June 7 night and was received at the naval airport by Kerala Governor P Sathasivam, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and state Devaswam Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

He stayed at the Government Guest House in Kochi.