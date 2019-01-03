PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to sound poll bugle next week with rallies in UP, Rajasthan

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi will sound the poll bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with rallies in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, respectively.

PM Modi will address a rally in Agra on January 9, the preparations for which are being personally monitored by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to reports, BJP considers Agra to be lucky since it won nine assembly and two Lok Sabha seats from the district.

Meanwhile, Gandhi would kick off Congress’ election campaign from Rajasthan where it is planning to hold a farmer's rally, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. Senior party leaders told the newspaper that Gandhi would be addressing the rally next week, though the venue is not yet decided.

“The party is all set for the Lok Sabha elections and will sound the poll bugle through the Kisan rally in the presence of (Rahul) Gandhi," Avinash Pande, Congress General Secretary told the newspaper.

"We will also apprise the people of the party’s 100-day programme," Pande added.

Congress won the assembly polls in the state in December 2018, bagging 99 seats and polling 39.3 percent vote share as opposed to the incumbent BJP’s 73 seats and 38.8 percent vote share.

Both Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh attain prominence for the general elections, with Rajasthan having 25 Lok Sabha seats, all of which were bagged by the BJP during the 2014 general election. However, BJP had lost two to Congress during by-elections later.

At 80, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of Lok Sabha seats. The BJP had won 71 out of these 80 seats during the 2014 elections, a feat, according to experts, would be difficult for the saffron party to repeat.

Reports indicate that the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to assure a victory in the ‘heartland’ state of UP. The party's appointment of Gordhan Zadaphia, a prominent Modi critic who has influence over certain sections in the state, as its state in-charge was interpreted as the party's no-holds-barred outlook towards Uttar Pradesh.