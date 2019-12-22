PM Modi publicly contradicted Amit Shah's stand on pan-India NRC: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has publicly contradicted the home minister's stand on the proposed nationwide implementation of NRC.

Banerjee said that comments made by her and Modi on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the NRC are in public domain, and people will decide who is right or wrong.

"Whatever I said is there in public forum, whatever you (PM) said is there for people to judge. With PM contradicting Home Minister (Amit Shah) publicly on Nationwide NRC, who is dividing fundamental idea of India? People will definitely decide who is right & who is wrong," she tweeted.

During a rally in New Delhi earlier in the day, Modi made a reference to a speech of Banerjee in Parliament against infiltration into the state, and attacked the CM for "changing" her stand due to "vote bank politics".