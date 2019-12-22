App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 22, 2019 07:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi publicly contradicted Amit Shah's stand on pan-India NRC: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee said that comments made by her and Modi on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the NRC are in public domain, and people will decide who is right or wrong

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has publicly contradicted the home minister's stand on the proposed nationwide implementation of NRC.

Banerjee said that comments made by her and Modi on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the NRC are in public domain, and people will decide who is right or wrong.

"Whatever I said is there in public forum, whatever you (PM) said is there for people to judge. With PM contradicting Home Minister (Amit Shah) publicly on Nationwide NRC, who is dividing fundamental idea of India? People will definitely decide who is right & who is wrong," she tweeted.

During a rally in New Delhi earlier in the day, Modi made a reference to a speech of Banerjee in Parliament against infiltration into the state, and attacked the CM for "changing" her stand due to "vote bank politics".

"These leaders changed their stand and all their love and sympathy for these refugees vanished," Modi said.

First Published on Dec 22, 2019 07:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics

