PM Modi posts video of spiritual guru supporting CAA, lauds him for providing 'historical context'

Spearheading a campaign in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday posted a video of spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, in support of the law.



Do hear this lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA and more by @SadhguruJV. He provides historical context, brilliantly highlights our culture of brotherhood. He also calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups. #IndiaSupportsCAA https://t.co/97CW4EQZ7Z

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2019

The Twitter handle of Modi's personal website also had a message saying that the CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees and not about taking anyone's citizenship away. The message was posted with the hashtag "India Supports CAA".