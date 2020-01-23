PM Modi pays tributes to Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary, saying he never hesitated from raising issues of public importance. Thackeray was born in 1926 in Pune.



Tributes to the great Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. Courageous and indomitable, he never hesitated from raising issues of public welfare. He always remained proud of Indian ethos and values. He continues to inspire millions.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2020

