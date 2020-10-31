172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|pm-modi-pays-tribute-to-indira-gandhi-on-death-anniversary-6044071.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2020 10:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on death anniversary

"Tributes to our former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her death anniversary," Modi tweeted.

PTI
Representative image: PIB
Representative image: PIB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary. The then prime minister was assassinated by her bodyguards here in 1984.

"Tributes to our former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her death anniversary," Modi tweeted.

The prime minister had paid tribute to Gandhi in his monthly Mann ki Baat radio broadcast last Sunday as well. "On the 31st of October we lost former Prime Minister of India, Smt. Indira Gandhi. I most respectfully pay my tributes to her," he said.
First Published on Oct 31, 2020 10:08 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.