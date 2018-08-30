App
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 06:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi owes people answer on why inflicted demonetisation wound: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a press conference, Gandhi termed demonetisation the country's "biggest scam" and alleged that money was taken from common people and given to "crony capitalists".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of demonetisation, saying he owed the people an answer on why he inflicted such a deep wound when pressing problems like unemployment remained.

"Prime Minister Modi should answer why he inflicted a deep wound like demonetisation when issues like unemployment and low GDP rate remained," Gandhi said while referring to the RBI's report on the outcome of the demonetisation exercise.

According to the report, over 99 per cent of the banned currency is back in banks.

In a stinging attack, Gandhi also alleged that demonetisation was not a mistake and was done deliberately to attack the people.

"Demonetisation was not a mistake but attack on you (the people of India). The intention was to help his 15-20 crony capitalist friends by taking money from the common man and filling their pockets," Gandhi said.

Taking a swipe at Modi, Gandhi said he rightly claims that what he achieved was not done in 70 years. Demonetisation is proof of that as it was aimed at helping only the rich, he added.

Demonetisation destroyed the economy and led to unemployment, the Congress leader said, adding that he should provide youngsters in the country with some answers.

Gandhi also asserted that he is not afraid of defamation suits filed against him.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 05:53 pm

