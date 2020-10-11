172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|pm-modi-other-bjp-top-leaders-meet-to-finalise-remaining-candidates-for-bihar-assembly-polls-5948371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2020 08:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi, other BJP top leaders meet to finalise remaining candidates for Bihar assembly polls

This was the second meeting of the BJP's Central Election Committee, chaired by party president J P Nadda, to finalise candidates for the Bihar polls.

PTI

Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met to finalise the party's candidates for the remaining seats in Bihar which goes to assembly polls in three phases beginning October 28. The party has already announced the names of its 29 candidates.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah were also present in the meeting.

The BJP is contesting the assembly elections in alliance with the JD(U). Two other parties -- Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) -- are an extended part of the alliance for the polls.

The BJP is contesting on 110 seats in the 243-member assembly. The party has given 11 seats from its quota to VIP.

The JD(U) will contest on 115 seats, after leaving its remaining share of seven seats to HAM.

The assembly polls in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.
First Published on Oct 11, 2020 08:00 am

