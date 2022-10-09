English
    PM Modi on 3-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat from today, to launch projects worth more than Rs 14,600 crore

    PTI
    October 09, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST
    File image of PM Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three-day visit to Gujarat from Sunday where he will launch various projects worth more than Rs 14,600 crore and address gatherings ahead of the state Assembly polls due later this year.

    Modi will arrive in the evening and will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth about Rs 3,900 crore at Modhera village in Mehsana district.

    He will also declare Modhera as India's first 24×7 solar-powered village. The PM will also offer prayers at the Modheshwari Mata Temple and visit the Surya Mandir in Modhera.

    Making Modhera as the country's first round-the-clock solar powered village involved developing a ground mounted solar power plant and more than 1,300 rooftop solar systems on residential and government buildings, a government release said. On Monday, the prime minister will be at Amod in Bharuch district where he will dedicate to the nation various projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crore.

    He will inaugurate the Modi Shaikshanik Sankul — an educational complex for the needy students — in Ahmedabad on Monday. In the evening, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,460 crore in Jamnagar.

    On Tuesday, PM Modi will address a gathering at Jamkandorna in Rajkot district. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,300 crore at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. He will then leave for the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, the release said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Gujarat visit #PM Modi
    first published: Oct 9, 2022 08:35 am
