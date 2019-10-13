App
Politics
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2019 08:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi now has over 30 million followers on Instagram

Modi has well surpassed other global leader. At present, Obama has 24.8 million followers, while Trump has 14.9 million followers on Instagram.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi now has over 30 million followers on Instagram, well ahead of global leaders like US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama.

"PM @NarendraModi crosses 30 million followers on Instagram*. He is the *most followed* world leader on Instagram ahead of US President Trump as well as former US President Obama. This is yet another testament to his popularity and connect with the youth," BJP working president JP Nadda said in a tweet.

Query sent to Instagram did not elicit any response.

Modi is also among the most followed on Twitter. He has 50.7 million followers on the microblogging platform, while on Facebook over 44.4 million likes on his page.

In May this year, Instagram - which has over a billion users globally - had said Priyanka Chopra is the most followed account in India with 39 million followers.

First Published on Oct 13, 2019 08:33 pm

tags #India #Instagram #Narendra Modi #Politics

