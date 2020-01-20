App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 11:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi, new BJP prez to meet party CMs, deputy CMs

The meeting will follow the formal announcement of Nadda as the new national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The leader from Himachal Pradesh is set to be elected unopposed to the top party post, succeeding Amit Shah.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and J P Nadda, who is set to be elected BJP president, will hold a meeting with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of party-ruled states on Monday evening.

The meeting will follow the formal announcement of Nadda as the new national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The leader from Himachal Pradesh is set to be elected unopposed to the top party post, succeeding Amit Shah.

Party leader Narendra Tomar hailed Nadda's expected elevation, saying he had vast organisational and administrative experience, and expressed confidence that the party would go from strength to strength under him.

Close
Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Shah, and party representatives from states filed nomination papers in Nadda's support as the BJP began the exercise to elect its new national president.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 20, 2020 11:28 am

tags #BJP #India #J P Nadda #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.