PM Modi, new BJP prez to meet party CMs, deputy CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and J P Nadda, who is set to be elected BJP president, will hold a meeting with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of party-ruled states on Monday evening.

The meeting will follow the formal announcement of Nadda as the new national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The leader from Himachal Pradesh is set to be elected unopposed to the top party post, succeeding Amit Shah.

Party leader Narendra Tomar hailed Nadda's expected elevation, saying he had vast organisational and administrative experience, and expressed confidence that the party would go from strength to strength under him.

Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Shah, and party representatives from states filed nomination papers in Nadda's support as the BJP began the exercise to elect its new national president. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.