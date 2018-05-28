App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
May 28, 2018 08:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi never said Rs 15 lakh will be deposited in people's a/cs: Amar Sable

Sable, while addressing a press conference to highlight the achievements during four years of NDA rule, added that this issue, of depositing Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of people, was not in the BJP's manifesto either.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Amar Sable has stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi never said Rs 15 lakh would be deposited into the the accounts of every citizen of the country.

He accused the opposition parties of creating "misunderstanding" and "confusion" in the minds of the people by spreading "disinformation" about this issue.

Sable, while addressing a press conference to highlight the achievements during four years of NDA rule, added that this issue, of depositing Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of people, was not in the BJP's manifesto either.

"Modi ji never said that Rs 15 lakh will be deposited into the accounts of citizens. It was never in the BJP's election manifesto," Sable said.

"The opposition is creating misunderstanding and confusion in the minds of citizens by spreading disinformation about the Rs 15 lakh," Sable said.

He was speaking in Pimpri in Pune on Saturday.

tags #Amar Sable #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.