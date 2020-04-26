App
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2020 04:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi must act fast and clear bottlenecks to scale up COVID-19 testing: Rahul Gandhi

India has to scale up COVID-19 testing from the current 40,000 to one lakh tests per day, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clear "bottlenecks" and ramp up coronavirus testing in the country. Quoting experts, Gandhi said, "random testing is the key to beating the virus".

India has to scale up COVID-19 testing from the current 40,000 to one lakh tests per day, he said.

"Experts agree that mass random testing is the key to beating Corona. In India, a bottleneck is stopping us from scaling testing from the current 40,000 per day to 1 lakh tests a day, for which test kits are already in stock.

Close

"PM needs to act fast and clear the bottleneck," Gandhi said on Twitter.

First Published on Apr 26, 2020 04:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi

