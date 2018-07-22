App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2018 03:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi over his gesture to make him stand before hugging, says he is in 'hurry' to get PM's chair

Speaking during the no-confidence motion, Modi said only the 125 crore people of the country can decide who would sit in the prime minister's chair or who can be unseated.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocked Rahul Gandhi for his gesture to make him stand from the seat before hugging in Lok Sabha, saying it shows the Congress president's hurry to get the PM's chair.

Speaking during the no-confidence motion, Modi said only the 125 crore people of the country can decide who would sit in the prime minister's chair or who can be unseated.

"What is the hurry," Modi said, while referring to Gandhi's hand gestures when he came across to PM's chair and hugged him during the non-confidence motion debate.

Modi initially looked non-plussed and did not stand up, but recovered quickly and called Gandhi back and patted him on the back.

He also appeared to say a few words, which were inaudible. BJP MPs sitting behind Modi watched the brief interaction open-mouthed as the prime minister smiled at Gandhi as he walked back to his seat.

In his reply, Modi asked all Lok Sabha members to dismiss the non-confidence motion, which he said was driven by arrogance and Congress' attempt to test its own probable allies.
First Published on Jul 22, 2018 03:33 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Prime Minister

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.