MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

PM Modi missing along with vaccines, oxygen, medicines: Rahul Gandhi

"The prime minister is also missing, along with the vaccine, oxygen and medicines. All that remain are the central vista project, GST on medicines and the prime minister's photos here and there," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

PTI
May 13, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST

"The prime minister is also missing, along with the vaccine, oxygen and medicines. All that remain are the central vista project, GST on medicines and the prime minister's photos here and there," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, alleging that he is missing along with vaccines, oxygen and medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic and what remains is the central vista project and the PM's photos.

"The prime minister is also missing, along with the vaccine, oxygen and medicines. All that remain are the central vista project, GST on medicines and the prime minister's photos here and there," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi has been attacking the prime minister over the government's handling of the pandemic and has been critical of the Centre for the lack of oxygen, medicines and vaccines in the country amid a surge in the number of cases during the second wave of COVID-19.

With a single-day rise of 3,62,727 cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 2,37,03,665 on Thursday, while the death toll due to the viral disease rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 more people succumbing to it, according to the health ministry.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #India #Narendra Modi #OVID-19 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
first published: May 13, 2021 10:57 am

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.