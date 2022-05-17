English
    PM Modi meets UP ministers in Lucknow, stresses on good governance

    PTI
    May 17, 2022 / 06:18 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night met ministers in the Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath government, instructing them to spend the maximum time in their areas while stressing on good governance.

    The meeting was held at the Chief Minister's residence. During the meeting, the prime minister instructed them to spend the maximum time in their areas, a senior leader present in the meeting said on the condition of anonymity.

    Though details of the meeting were not made official, he said the prime minister also presented his views on good governance and how to improve the performance of the government. The PM asked the ministers to ensure that benefits of government schemes reach common people, he said.

    The leader said Modi stressed that all ministers need to show dedication towards public service. The prime minister seemed satisfied with the law and order situation in the state and congratulated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for this, he said.

    Modi also posed for a group photo with the ministers, which was shared by the state's information department. In the picture, PM Modi is seen sitting between Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Yogi Adityanath.

    The chief minister also hosted dinner in the honour of the prime minister. Earlier in the day, the PM visited the Mahaparinirvana temple in Kushinagar before reaching Lucknow. He had also attended a programme in Nepal's Lumbini on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

    Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Adityanath received the prime minister at the Lucknow airport.



    PTI
    Tags: #India #Narendra Modi #Politics
    first published: May 17, 2022 06:20 am
