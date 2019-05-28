App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 01:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi meets Pranab Mukherjee, seeks his blessings

"Meeting Pranab Da is always an enriching experience. His knowledge and insights are unparalleled. He is a statesman who has made an indelible contribution to our nation," Modi tweeted, posting pictures with Mukherjee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on former president and veteran Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee to seek his blessings. Modi, who will take oath as the prime minister for the second time on Thursday, described the former president as a "statesman".

"Sought his blessings during our meeting today," he added.

"Sought his blessings during our meeting today," he added.

Mukherjee was conferred with the Bharat Ratna on the recommendation of the Modi-led government in January.
First Published on May 28, 2019 01:33 pm

tags #India #Politics

