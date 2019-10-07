App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2019 08:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi may attend Dussehra celebration at DDA ground in Dwarka

Modi will attend the event organised by Dwarka Sri Ram Leela Society at DDA Ground in Dwarka Sector 10, Rajesh Gehlot, ex MLA and chairman of the society, said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the Dussehra celebrations on October 8 at Dwarka area here.

Modi will attend the event organised by Dwarka Sri Ram Leela Society at DDA Ground in Dwarka Sector 10, Rajesh Gehlot, ex MLA and chairman of the society, said.

Gehlot said the PM is scheduled to reach the venue at 5.30 PM on Tuesday.

Close

There was, however, no official confirmation from the prime minister's office on this.

Usually high dignitaries join the Dussehra celebrations at Ramlila Maidan here.

In 2016, the prime minister had attended the Dussehra function in Lucknow during his first stint in office.

First Published on Oct 7, 2019 08:27 am

