    PM Modi likely to visit France, Germany and Denmark next month

    The Prime Minister's expected travel to France comes just after the outcome of crucial presidential elections.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 25, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit three European countries: Germany, Denmark, and France, in the first week of May, according to various news reports. PM Modi is slated to hold bilateral discussions with re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, apart from speaking at the crucial India-Nordic summit in Copenhagen.

    There has been no formal announcement regarding the visit so far, but it is expected to be made soon.

    The Prime Minister's likely travel to France comes just after the outcome of crucial presidential elections. France has emerged as an important partner of India in areas such as defence, and counter-terrorism. PM Modi visited France last in August 2019 for the 2019 G-7 Summit.

    PM Modi on April 25 congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his reelection and said he looked forward to continue working together with him to deepen the India-France strategic partnership.

    The Prime Minister is also expected to travel to Berlin for the Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), where he will meet with new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the first time. Every two years, the Indo-German IGC alternates between the two countries. The last IGC was held in Delhi in 2019. Then German Chancellor Angela Merkel paid a visit to the country on the last occasion.

    PM Modi may also attend the 2nd India Nordic Summit in Copenhagen, Denmark. The summit, with its focus on clean technology, climate change, and renewables, will bring together leaders from all five Nordic countries: Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Denmark #Emannuel Macron #France #Germany #Nordic summit #Olaf Scholz #PM Modi
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 10:23 am
