PM Modi likely to hold meeting with floor leaders of all parties tomorrow to discuss COVID handling and vaccination policy
The meeting between PM Modi and floor leaders of all political parties is likely to be held on July 20, news agency ANI reported, shortly after chaotic scenes were witnessed during the first day of Monsoon Session in the Parliament.
July 19, 2021 / 04:02 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a meeting with parliamentary leaders of all political parties on July 20 to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the immunisation programme, reports said.
The reports emerged on the first day of Monsoon Session of Parliament, which witnessed vociferous protests from the Opposition benches leading to repeated adjournments of both the Houses.
The anti-BJP bloc is geared up to corner the government over an array of issues, including the alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 second wave.
Sources linked to news agency ANI said the government is likely to invite "floor leaders of all parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha" for the meeting with PM Modi.
The leaders would be given a presentation of Centre's COVID handling and the vaccination policy would be discussed with them, the report added.
On July 18, several Opposition parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Samajwadi Party said they would not agree for an exclusive meeting with the prime minister.
Modi should answer the questions related to COVID-19 management, inflation and fuel price rise, among other issues, before the entire Parliament, they said.
"MPs do not want fancy power-point presentations on COVID-19 from the PM or this Government in some conference room. Parliament is in session. Come to the floor of the House," TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien tweeted.(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)