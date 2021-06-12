PM Modi likely to expand cabinet ahead of monsoon session, Sushil Modi, Jyotiraditya Scindia in the running

PM Narendra Modi on June 11 held deliberations with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda fueling speculation about a reshuffle in the Union cabinet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may expand his cabinet ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, which is expected to begin in July.

Former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi, Member of Parliament Jyotiraditya Scindia and BJP's national vice president Baijayant Panda are among the top names that said to be in the running for a place in the cabinet, the Hindustan Times reported sources as saying.

Modi is likely to complete the expansion by the end of June or early next month. As per reports, the Prime Minister has been holding in-person meetings with Union ministers in different groups to take stock of the work done by them in the past two years.

On June 11. Modi held talks with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, fuelling talk of Cabinet expansion. Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Jitendra Singh and BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh were also part of the deliberations. There has been no official word from the party on these meetings.

So far, ministers—cabinet and their deputies—holding the charge of agriculture, rural development, animal husbandry and fishing, tribal affairs, urban development, culture, statistics and programme implementation, civil aviation, railways, food and consumer affairs, jal shakti, petroleum, steel and environment have been called for meetings, a PTI report said.

There is also a growing buzz about a Cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the BJP top brass during his two-day visit to the national capital.