Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 10:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi like Vajpayee would've taken steps to end impasse in Delhi: Yashwant Sinha

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha today said a prime minister like Atal Bihari Vajpayee would have held talks with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to end the ongoing impasse between the AAP government and the bureaucracy

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha said a prime minister like Atal Bihari Vajpayee would have held talks with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to end the ongoing impasse between the AAP government and the bureaucracy. Sinha, who joined AAP leaders as they marched to the Lt Governor's office over IAS officers "strike", said he had no regrets about not working with "small-time leaders" (of the BJP).

Expressing solidarity with Kejriwal, he said, "If Atal Bihari Vajpayee were there, he would have directed the home minister to talk to the Delhi chief minister to figure out a way."

Sinha, who served as finance and external affairs minister under then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, said he had no regrets about not working with the current BJP dispensation.

"I had an opportunity to work with Atal Bihari Vajpayee. I have no regrets about not having a chance to work with small-time leaders," he said, drawing loud cheers from the audience.

He accused Home Minister Rajnath Singh of not taking any initiative to resolve the impasse.

"The Centre is sleeping. There are no reports to show that Rajnath Singh is taking it seriously. Why hasn't your voice reached the PMO and the Home Ministry?" he questioned.

Sinha said he tried to meet Kejriwal at the LG office but the police turned down his request.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 10:25 am

