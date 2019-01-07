App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 03:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi is targeting me out of frustration: Chandrababu Naidu

The prime minister's January 6 dig was seen as targeting Naidu over the growing prominence of his son Nara Lokesh in the ruling establishment as also a mock reference to the state's tagline 'Sunrise AP'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is targeting him out of "frustration", Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said here on January 7, hitting back at Modi who accused him of pushing the state into "sunset" just to see his "son rise".

The prime minister's January 6 dig was seen as targeting Naidu over the growing prominence of his son Nara Lokesh in the ruling establishment as also a mock reference to the state's tagline 'Sunrise AP'.

PM Modi also said Naidu had "backstabbed" his father-in- law and TDP founder N T Rama Rao not once but twice by "bending his head" before the Congress to save his chair.

"Today, those in power in AP are so desperate to save their power that they betrayed the Telugu interests and stabbed NTR in the back for the second time," Modi had said while interacting with BJP workers from five Lok Sabha seats through a video conference.

related news

Reacting to Modi's remarks during a teleconference with officials and public representatives, Naidu claimed the prime minister was "jealous" of Andhra Pradesh's growth and was attacking him out of frustration.

"AP is ahead (of other states) in all fields and has bagged hundreds of awards. So, the prime minister has become jealous and is adopting a vengeful attitude," the chief minister asserted.

"Modi has shunned decency and is making remarks against my family. This was also expected since Modi has done nothing (for the state)," he added.

The rejection of the state's tableau for the Republic Day parade exemplified the "height of the BJP's vengeful attitude", he said and asked officials to write a letter to the Centre about this.

Accusing the Centre of discriminating against the state, Naidu said it had to be "exposed".

Meanwhile, state's Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said Modi was mocking the 'Sunrise State' because he felt insecure after the BJP's defeat in the recent assembly elections.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 03:32 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.