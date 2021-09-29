MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

PM Modi is breaking relationships between Indian people: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, in Kerala for a day, also alleged that it was "arrogance" on the part of the Prime Minister to claim that only he knows or understands India and no one else, especially when he was making the claims without finding out about the culture, language, way of life and problems of the people of the various states and religions.

Moneycontrol News
September 29, 2021 / 02:51 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File image.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File image.

Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of breaking the relationships and "bridges" between the people and claimed that this was leading to "shattering" of the idea of India.

Rahul Gandhi, in Kerala for a day, also alleged that it was "arrogance" on the part of the Prime Minister to claim that only he knows or understands India and no one else, especially when he was making the claims without finding out about the culture, language, way of life and problems of the people of the various states and religions.

The Congress leader, while speaking at the inauguration of a dialysis centre in Malappuram district of Kerala, said that India was not just a geographical territory, it was the people living here and the relationships they have with each other.

"My problem with the Prime Minister is that he is breaking these relationships. If he is breaking the relationships between people of India, then he is shattering the idea of India. That is why I oppose him," he said.

"When he (PM) breaks the relationships between Indians, it is my duty, my job, my commitment to repair the bridges between the people. Every time he uses hatred to break bridges, it is my duty to repair them with love and compassion," he added.

Close

The Congress MP further said that he cannot build the bridges without understanding the different traditions, ideas, religions and cultures in the country and for that one needs to visit the various states and religious places in the country with humility and the willingness to understand.

"If I go to these places with arrogance, then I am a fool. How can I go to people of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, who have a history of thousands of years, and claim to know them. I have to go there with humility. Otherwise, how can I define what India is?"

"Imagine the arrogance of that person who claims -- "I know what India is. I know what people of Kerala need. I know what people of Tamil Nadu need". Imagine the arrogance of such a person who claims that only he knows what India is and what people of India need. This is another problem that I have with Prime Minister Modi. He is convinced nobody understands this land like he does," the Congress leader said.

Therefore, the fight here is between humility and arrogance, between temper and compassion, between self interest and welfare of others, he added.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
first published: Sep 29, 2021 02:53 pm

