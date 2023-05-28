PM Modi inaugurates new Parliament building, installs sengol in Lok Sabha chamber

PM Modi installs the historic 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 morning inaugurated the new Parliament building in the heart of Delhi, with the ceremony marked by the installation of the sengol, a sceptre, in the new Lok Sabha chamber next to the Speaker’s chair.

As the Congress and 19 other opposition parties, boycotted the ceremony that was televised live, Modi received the 100-year-old sengol from seers of adheenams, or maths, from Tamil Nadu and carried the sceptre to the Lok Sabha in the morning amid chants.

The opposition parties have accused the government of overlooking the Constitution and had said President Droupadi Murmu should have inaugurated the new Parliament complex.

The opposition has also questioned the government’s decision over the sengol. The government has said the sengol represents the unification of independent India with the pre-colonial era. The sengol bridges the glorious years and traditions of India's past with the future of an independent India, the government has said.

Modi, accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, performed a havan and other rituals as the ceremony got underway. The Prime Minister and the Speaker also unveiled the commemorative plaque, which was followed by a multi-faith prayer.

Modi also felicitated a group of construction workers who were involved in building the new structure, which has come up adjacent to the old Parliament building.

Completed in 1927, the old Parliament is now 96 years old and has for long been deemed inadequate to meet present-day requirements.

The new Lok Sabha chamber, designed along the peacock theme, can seat 888 members, while the Rajya Sabha, built around the lotus theme, can accommodate 300 members.

For a joint sitting of the two Houses, the Lok Sabha chamber can accommodate up to 1,280 members.

Spanning four floors and designed in a distinct triangular shape, the new Parliament building is spread over 64,500 square meters. It has three main gates— Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar.

For smooth access, the new complex, which is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, has separate entrances for VIPs, Members of Parliament (MPs), and visitors.

The building is also a nod to India’s diverse crafts — carpets have come from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, bamboo flooring has been sourced from Tripura and stone carvings from Rajasthan.