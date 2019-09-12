PM Modi inaugurates Jharkhand's Assembly building

The three-storey building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 465 crore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 12 inaugurated a newly constructed building of Jharkhand Assembly at Kute gram here.
The PM inaugurated the building in the presence of Governor Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Raghubar Das.
It is dubbed as the first paperless Assembly in the country.The foundation stone of the building was laid by Das on June 12, 2015.
