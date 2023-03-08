 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi in Tripura to attend swearing-in ceremony of BJP-led govt

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST

The BJP won 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recent assembly elections in Tripura, while its ally IPFT managed to secure one seat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Tripura to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Manik Saha-led council of ministers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda have already come to the northeastern state to join the programme.

Saha will take oath as the chief minister of Tripura for the second time.

