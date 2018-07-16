PM Modi in Midnapore LIVE: Canopy collapses at PM's rally, at least 15 injured

BJP, TMC had exchanged barbs after Purulia rally in June

On June 26, BJP national president Amit Shah had lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a rally in Purulia for "unleashing violence" on her political rivals.

Shah said the sacrifice of BJP workers would not go waste and the party would win 22 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the next general election.

He added that the people of West Bengal must dethrone the Trinamool Congress government if they want to stop illegal immigration from Bangladesh.

TMC leader Partha Chatterjee hit back at Shah, advising him to pay more attention to his party's government at the Centre.

Chatterjee said Shah should be "more worried" about the BJP-led government at the Centre and in states where assembly polls are due, instead of "looking at" West Bengal.

