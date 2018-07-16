PM Modi in Midnapore highlights: Canopy collapses at PM's rally, at least 20 injured

Live now
Jul 16, 2018 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Tent collapses during PM Modi's rally, 20 injured
NDA govt is working to double farmer income by 2022: PM Modi
Taking a jibe at CM Mamata Banerjee, PM Modi has said that ‘the Ma-Maati-Manush syndicate has been exposed’.
BJP, TMC had exchanged barbs after Purulia rally in June
Rally proves Bengal is BJP’s top priority in LS poll: State unit president Dilip Ghosh
Address likely to focus on increase in MSP of Kharif crops
PM Modi to address rally
A makeshift tent collapsed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in West Bengal's Midnapore district today, injuring at least 20 people, a police official said.
The tent, officials said, was erected next to the main entrance of the rally venue to shelter people from the rain.
Many enthusiastic BJP supporters were seen crowding inside the tent during the rally. The prime minister could be heard asking them to be careful, officials said.
According to officials, the prime minister saw the tent collapsing while he was in the middle of his speech. He immediately instructed SPG personnel standing next to him to look after the people and attend to the injured. (PTI)
NDA govt is working to double farmer income by 2022: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government is working to double the income of farmers by 2022.
Modi, who addressed a public rally here, attacked the Mamata Banerjee government for throttling democracy and encouraging syndicates in West Bengal.
"My government is your government, it is a government of farmers. Our government worked for farmers... from quality seeds to market, it is important to have warehouse to save the produce," he said. (PTI)
A major mishap took place during PM Modi's rally in Midnapore. A canopy collapsed, injuring at least 15 people. The prime minister visited the injured in hospital.
This is the land of Vande Mataram and the national anthem. But the syndicate raj is using this great land for their vote bank: PM Modi said, while addressing the rally.
Prime Minister Modi has concluded his address in Midnapore.
I come from Gujarat and yet I have never seen such discipline and courage. I want to touch the feet of the people of Bengal for their discipline: PM Modi
PM Modi: With courage and resolve, even the strongest syndicate can be uprooted. Look at your neighbour Tripura for inspiration.
People of Bengal had used the power of democracy to get rid of communism. Now, within months, Bengal is going to be free. Bengal is waiting for an opportunity. For a prosperous future, I request people of Bengal to think as one and not get divided: PM Modi in Midnapore.
PM Modi: We can clearly see the condition of Bengal right now. No benefits to farmers, no opportunities to the youth. Democracy was murdered, but you stood up and fought. This has brought hope for the people of Bengal. I respect such people.
It has become to do anything in West Bengal without the syndicate’s permission. Everything is decided by the syndicate — where will farmers sell produce, how much will they sell it for: PM Modi
Taking a jibe at CM Mamata Banerjee, PM Modi has said that ‘the Ma-Maati-Manush syndicate has been exposed’.
PM Modi in Midnapore: Previous governments have discussed the issue of MSP for a long time. But nothing was done. BJP government listened to the farmers and decided to increase the MSP.
PM Modi: The BJP government is working to make lives easy for you. We will ensure all farmers get benefits.
Villages are the soul of our country. No society can prosper until its farmers get left behind: PM Modi
‘My government is your government. It is a government for the farmers,’ the prime minister said in Bengali.
I am thankful to Mamata didi for all the flags out in my welcome: PM Modi
I witnessed an ocean of people on my way to Midnapore. I am thankful to all of you: PM Modi
The prime minister has begun his address in Midnapore.
Prime Minister Modi has arrived at the venue and is expected to address the rally shorlty.
The rally, scheduled for 12.30 pm, is expected to begin shortly.
BJP, TMC had exchanged barbs after Purulia rally in June
On June 26, BJP national president Amit Shah had lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a rally in Purulia for "unleashing violence" on her political rivals.
Shah said the sacrifice of BJP workers would not go waste and the party would win 22 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the next general election.
He added that the people of West Bengal must dethrone the Trinamool Congress government if they want to stop illegal immigration from Bangladesh.
TMC leader Partha Chatterjee hit back at Shah, advising him to pay more attention to his party's government at the Centre.
Chatterjee said Shah should be "more worried" about the BJP-led government at the Centre and in states where assembly polls are due, instead of "looking at" West Bengal.
A PTI report citing state BJP sources, says that BJP is putting special emphasis on the tribal Jungalmahal area where the party won sizeable seats in the last panchayat polls.
The saffron party has made steady inroads in various districts of West Bengal and has emerged as the main opposition party in the state after the recent panchayat elections and bypolls.
Rally proves Bengal is BJP’s top priority in LS poll: State unit president Dilip Ghosh
"The prime minister's rally in Midnapore proves that Bengal is one of our top priority states in the Lok Sabha poll," West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, according to PTI.
"We want to felicitate Prime Minister Modi ji for his decision to increase the MSP," he said.
PM Modi's rally in West Midnapore comes around a fortnight after BJP national president Amit Shah's June-29 public meeting in West Bengal’s Purulia district.
PM Modi’s address is expected to focus on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s recent decision to increase the minimum support price (MSP) of Kharif crops.