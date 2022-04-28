PM Modi to launch development projects including seven cancer hospitals in Assam today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam today to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects including cancer hospitals. The PM will also address the ‘Peace, Unity and Development’ rally at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district of the state during the visit.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone of Veterinary College (Diphu), Degree College (West Karbi Anglong) and Agricultural College (Kolonga, West Karbi Anglong). These projects, worth more than Rs 500 crore, will bring new opportunities for skilling and employment in the region, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for more than 2950 Amrit Sarovar projects. The state will develop these Amrit Sarovars at a cumulative cost of around Rs 1,150 crore, the PMO said.

Modi will address the rally at Diphu at around 11:00 am.

“Prime Minister’s unwavering commitment towards peace and development of the region was exemplified with the recent signing of Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) by Government of India and Government of Assam with six Karbi militant outfits. The MoS has ushered in a new era of peace in the region. Prime Minister's address at ‘Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ will provide a major boost to the peace initiatives in the entire region,” it said

At around 01:45 pm, PM will reach Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh and dedicate Dibrugarh Cancer Hospital to the nation. Later, at 3 pm, Modi will attend a public function at Khanikar ground in Dibrugarh, where he will dedicate six more cancer hospitals in Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, and Jorhat to the nation.

Assam Cancer Care Foundation, a joint venture of government of Assam and Tata Trusts, is executing a project to build South Asia’s largest affordable cancer care network with 17 cancer care hospitals across the state.

“Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of seven new cancer hospitals at Dhubri, Nalbari, Goalpara, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Golaghat to be constructed under phase two of the project,” the PMO said.