English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled states on party's good governance agenda

    The meeting is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) good governance agenda, in which chief ministers share their best practices in governance and implementation of various welfare schemes.

    PTI
    May 29, 2023 / 06:55 AM IST
    PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled states on party's good governance agenda

    PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled states on party's good governance agenda

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states here on Sunday where issues of good governance were discussed, a regular exercise involving the party-run governments.

    The meeting is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) good governance agenda, in which chief ministers share their best practices in governance and implementation of various welfare schemes.

    After the meeting, Modi wrote on Twitter: "Had a constructive meeting with BJP CMs and Deputy CMs today. We discussed ways for accelerating development and ensuring the welfare of our citizens. They shared their valuable insights during the meeting as well."

    BJP president J P Nadda was also present at the meeting that was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami, Tripura's Manik Saha and Arunachal Pradesh's Pema Khandu, among others.

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his Uttar Pradesh counterparts, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, were also present at the meeting.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics
    first published: May 29, 2023 06:56 am