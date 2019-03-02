App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2019 04:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi has snatched Rs 30,000 crore from IAF: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress president said if his party is voted to power, it will give minimum guarantee income.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on March 2 said the Indian Air Force defends the country, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi "snatched" Rs 30,000 crore from the force.

Speaking at the party's Parivartan Ulgulan Maha Rally at the Morabadi Ground here, Gandhi alleged there was "corruption" in the Rafale deal and Rs 30,000 crore had been wrongfully given to Anil Ambani.

"Vaayu Sena desh ki raksha karti hain aur hamare PM use chori karti hain (The IAF defends our country but the PM has snatched money from the force)," he said.

Gandhi alleged the prime minister had waived Rs 3.5 lakh crore loan of industrialists but not for farmers, students and shopkeepers.

The Congress president said if his party is voted to power, it will give minimum guarantee income.

The money will be transferred directly to the accounts of the poor, he said.
First Published on Mar 2, 2019 04:27 pm

tags #IAF #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.