English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    PM Modi has made women-led development one of main agendas: Smriti Irani

    In her keynote address to the half-day-summit being held at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department, Irani highlighted some of the key steps being taken by the Modi government towards empowering women in the country.

    PTI
    January 27, 2023 / 06:34 AM IST
    Union Minister Smriti Irani highlighted during her conversation that the Narendra Modi govt has taken concerted efforts for women empowerment in the country

    Union Minister Smriti Irani highlighted during her conversation that the Narendra Modi govt has taken concerted efforts for women empowerment in the country

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made women-led development one of the main agendas of his government, Union Minister Smriti Irani told a group of eminent women leaders from India and the US.

    In a virtual address to the first-ever US-India Alliance for Women’s Economic Empowerment Shatter Summit here, Irani, the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, said “There’s a cause for all of us to celebrate, as India leads the G20 presidency. I am proud that Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi has made women-led development one of the main agendas and not limited to a side-line,” Irani said.

    In her keynote address to the half-day-summit being held at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department, Irani highlighted some of the key steps being taken by the Modi government towards empowering women in the country.

    “As an Indian woman, I can proudly say that Prime Minister Modi has been central to his governance plan the issues of women,” Irani said at summit, which is an initiative of the US-India Alliance for Women’s Economic Empowerment, a public-private partnership between US Department of State, USAI, USISPF, and George Washington University that aims to catalyse private sector, civil society, and government commitments in the US and India to advance women’s economic empowerment in India.