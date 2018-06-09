PM Modi has made life miserable for all: Ashok Gehlot

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'making every Indian's life miserable'.

Delivering the inaugural address of the 'Mera Booth Mera Gaurav' campaign here, the former Rajasthan chief minister said Modi backed off from all his promises and has created a state of indecision in the country.

"The peasant community is in deep sorrow as none of the promises made by the BJP government has been fulfilled. They are losing and the insurance companies are minting money out of crop insurance," Gehlot said.

“The kind of atmosphere, that has been prevailing today is very disappointing and dangerous with trust among the people at stake. It never happened ever earlier. There is a state of indecision in the country today”, he added.

The prime minister has made life miserable for the common man, traders, and all other classes, Gehlot said.

The former Rajasthan chief minister called upon Congress workers to gear up with determination to uproot the "anti-people" BJP regime.

“This government has also muzzled the right of disagreement by not allowing agitation. In a democracy, it is the right of the people to agitate but by banning them, the government is crushing them”, he said.

Earlier in the day, as Gehlot arrived at the Jodhpur Civil Airport here, an unidentified person allegedly misbehaved with him leaving the senior leader upset.

As Gehlot came out of the airport, a huge crowd of party workers welcomed him. Someone in the crowd held his hand and pulled the 67-year-old leader making him lose his balance. Gehlot would have fallen down if not for some alert party workers who caught hold of the leader just in time.

“He lost his balance and was helped by the workers around otherwise he would have fallen down. He became quite irritated after that”, said a party leader who was present there.

On Sunday, Gehlot is scheduled to address the party workers of his own constituency at Sardarpura.