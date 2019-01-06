PM Modi hails Sitharaman, Jaitley for response on Opposition's lies on Rafale deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 6 said Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had given a "detailed response" to the "lies" on the Rafale deal in Parliament and had placed facts before the people. Modi was speaking to BJP workers from Anantapuramu, Kadapa, Kurnool, Narsaraopet and Tirupati Lok Sabha constituencies via video-conference.

"Nirmala Sitharaman and Arun Jaitley had placed all facts related to the country's security in Parliament. They replied to each and every word of lies with facts and figures. After many years, Parliament witnessed such a detailed response of the government," he said, referring to last week's debate on Rafale fighter aircraft deal in Lok Sabha.

The BJP and the Congress have been engaged in a bitter duel on the purchase of the Rafale fighter aircraft from France, with the latter alleging inflated prices and kickbacks and the former defending it as one conforming to rules.

Tearing into the opposition parties, Modi said there were only two political teams in the country presently, the NDA led by the BJP and the other a "jamghat" (motley group) of dynasts.

While the BJP's mantra was "na khaunga, na khane doonga", the mantra of others (opposition) was loot in the name of every scheme, he said.

"We are the ones who protect each and every paisa of the country's money," Modi said.

Noting there was "something special" about his party, Modi warned other parties against "underestimating the power" of BJP karyakartas (functionaries).

"In some parties, what matters is one's family. In others, what matters is one's fortune. In some, both family and fortune matter. In BJP, what matters is the passion to work for the future of Bharat Mata, for the future of its 1.3 billion people," he told workers.

"We are not connected with the reason of furthering a dynasty nor are we drawn by the temptation to make money. In BJP, our karyakartas are our family and they are our fortune. And they work for Indias fortune," he said.

Responding to complaints made by BJP leaders of threats being issued by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to BJP workers, Modi said it was a "direct outcome" of "nervousness and insecurity" (of the TDP chief).

"Nowadays in the country, those who are unable to get into the people's hearts, and whom the people are not ready to accept, are adopting a violent path. Everyday, our workers are getting killed in Kerala. But still, our workers are not deterred. In AP too, there are atrocities against BJP workers," Modi pointed out.

In an apparent reference to the AP CM, Modi said, "When does a person lose his cool and become nervous? When does a person start threatening? Do you threaten someone or get angry at a political opponent if he does not matter at all?

"The threat is a direct outcome of the nervousness and insecurity. The threat means, despite such huge machinery, those in power in AP are now afraid. The threat means the BJP workers are succeeding," the PM observed.

"Remind those in AP, who underestimate the BJP, about Tripura. From zero (representation), we formed a government. The violence of the Communists (there) did not stop. Tell those in AP that the people have woken up. They have seen casteism, corruption, dynasty rule, muscle power and opportunism of the parties here," he exhorted the workers.

Stating that the people of AP were looking for a change, Modi said his party had what it took to create a prosperous and progressive AP.

"They (TDP government) are not able to complete development works and that's why their defeat is certain. The ruling TDP's poor governance record is totally exposed," he added.

Responding to some party leaders complaining about a biased media, Modi said, "In India, everyone complains about the media. There are people whose lies appear everyday on the front page and prime time. Still these people complain about the media. And, if someone is not getting coverage, they also naturally complain about the media."

"Don't think people do not appreciate the truth, whatever be the propaganda of others. Explain the facts to the people. Don't waste energy on those who spread falsehood because they have no other way than telling lies," Modi told the party workers.

Noting that 2019 has begun on a positive note, PM Modi said he had seen a surge of efforts from people from all walks of life over the last few days to achieve one aim -- help BJP win maximum seats in the Lok Sabha election scheduled this year.

"The same spirit that we showed in the run-up to the 2014 election is being seen across India. These blessings, this support makes our resolve even stronger to ensure our party wins as many seats and we continue to work for India," he added.