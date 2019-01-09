App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 11:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi hails quota bill passage as landmark moment, thanks all parties for support

In his tweets soon after the Lok Sabha passed the bill, PM Modi said it sets into motion the process to achieve an effective measure that ensures justice for all sections of society.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 8 described the passage of a bill, which provides 10 percent quota for the general category poor in jobs and education, as a "landmark moment in our nation's history".

In his tweets soon after the Lok Sabha passed the bill, he said it sets into motion the process to achieve an effective measure that ensures justice for all sections of society.

"It is our endeavour to ensure that every poor person, irrespective of caste or creed, gets to lead a life of dignity, and gets access to all possible opportunities," Modi added.

"The passage of The Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha is a landmark moment in our nation's history," he said.

The prime minister expressed his thanks to MPs from all the parties who supported the measure.

"We are resolutely committed to the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," he said.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 11:20 am

tags #India #Politics #quota bill

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.