App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2019 10:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi had warned Pakistan not to harm our soldier: Yogi Adityanath

Addressing a gathering at a Shivratri fair at Junagadh town in Gujarat, Yogi said PM Modi was a "strong prime minister".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Referring to the release of Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on March 1 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had warned Pakistan not to harm him.

Addressing a gathering at a Shivratri fair at Junagadh town in Gujarat, Yogi said Modi was a "strong prime minister".

"There was a time when Pakistan used to attack us indiscriminately. And we know how difficult it was in the past to secure the release of our soldiers from their custody.

"This time, our brave IAF pilots destroyed Pak fighter planes before they could enter Indian territory," he said.

"He (Modi) made it clear that we will not compromise. A warning was given that Pakistan will face consequences if anything happens to the soldier. Only a strong PM can show such a willpower," he said.

The ongoing Shivratri fair at Junagadh has been declared as a 'Mini Kumbh' by the BJP government in Gujarat.

Adityanath said over 30 crore people have taken holy dip at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj so far.

"In 2013, foreign media had reported on lack of cleanliness, discrimination and many other issues during the Kumbh. But this time we have put a full stop to such questions. We could do that because we had Modi's guidance," he said.
First Published on Mar 2, 2019 10:30 am

tags #IAF #India #Pakistan #Politics #surgical strike #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.