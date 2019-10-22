App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 09:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi greets Home Minister Amit Shah on his 55th birthday

"Birthday greetings to my colleague in the Union Cabinet, a hardworking, experienced and an able organisational person. While playing an important role in government, he is making a valuable contribution to make India stronger and safer," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah, describing him as a hard working person who is playing an important role in keeping India secure. Born in then Bombay, Shah turned 55 on Tuesday.

"Birthday greetings to my colleague in the Union Cabinet, a hardworking, experienced and an able organisational person. While playing an important role in government, he is making a valuable contribution to make India stronger and safer," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 09:40 am

tags #Amit Shah #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.