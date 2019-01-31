App
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 12:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi govt working for 'New India'; has given hope to people: Ram Nath Kovind

The president also described 2019 as a significant year for democracy as the country is observing the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
India was going through "uncertain times" ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and the Narendra Modi government after assuming power resolved to work towards a 'New India', giving hope to the people, President Ram Nath Kovind said on January 31.

Addressing the joint session of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget Session, he said the NDA government has been trying to pass the triple talaq bill to empower Muslim women so that they can live a life without fear.

The government has been working to fulfil hopes and aspirations of all sections of people, he said.

"The country was going through times of uncertainty before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, and after the polls my government resolved to make a New India," the president said.

Highlighting the governments achievements and various welfare schemes, Kovind said 21 crore poor people were covered under the PM's life insurance scheme, while over 2 crore households got power connection as part of the PM's Saubhagya scheme.

"Under Swachh Bharat initiative, the government has built nine crore toilets," he said.

The president also described 2019 as a significant year for democracy as the country is observing the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Be it cities or villages, the government has worked towards strengthening the healthcare infrastructure, he said.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 11:57 am

tags #India #Politics

