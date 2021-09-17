MARKET NEWS

English
PM Modi gave dignified life to those deprived of their rights for decades: Amit Shah

In Modi, he said, the country has got a strong and decisive leader who gave a dignified life to those who were deprived of their rights for decades.

PTI
September 17, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST
The Home Minister concluded with the assurance that the PM Modi government's priority is clear –'National Welfare'.

The Home Minister concluded with the assurance that the PM Modi government's priority is clear –‘National Welfare’.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, and said he not only gave the country the idea to think ahead of time and fulfil its resolve with hardwork but also made it a reality.

In Modi, he said, the country has got a strong and decisive leader who gave a dignified life to those who were deprived of their rights for decades.

The prime minister turned 71 on Friday.

"Modi ji not only gave the country the idea of thinking ahead of time and fulfil its resolve with hardwork, but also made it a reality," Shah said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

The home minister said Modi brought those who were deprived of their rights in the mainstream of development.

The prime minister has shown the world what people-loving leadership is like, he said.

Shah said Modi has presented a unique example of parallel coordination of security, welfare of poor, development and historical reforms.

The determination and dedication of the prime minister has created a new energy and confidence in the countrymen, due to which the country is moving towards self-reliance by setting new records, he said.

The home minister said every moment of the life of Modi is dedicated to the service of the poor, farmers and the underprivileged.

Shah also appealed to all BJP workers to participate in the service of the nation on Modi's birthday and also take the welfare schemes of the BJP government to the people.

"A very happy birthday to the most beloved leader of the country, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. I pray to God for your good health and long life," he said.
PTI
Tags: #Amit Shah #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics
first published: Sep 17, 2021 09:46 am

