PM Modi failed on every front: Omar Abdullah

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the "self-anointed chowkidar" has failed on every front.

"Every vital sector of the country is narrating the grim tale of failure. The self-anointed chowkidar has failed on economic front (as) his much touted note ban wasn't able to yield the anticipated results. His undertaking on getting back the black money also turned out to be a damp squib," said the NC vice president.

Omar Abdullah attacked the prime minister while addressing an election rally in support of his party's candidate Hasnain Masoodi for the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, which is going to polls in three phases from April 29 to May 6.

He was addressing the rally at Shangus in Anantnag district.

Mocking at the BJP's claim of drying up the source of blackmoney, he said, "We also come to see how illicit consignments of money are being caught across the country, the scenario has debunked the claim of crackdown on dishonest sources of money in the country.”

The former chief minister challenged the prime minister to come forth with his achievements during his five years in office.

"We saw him fail on the security front as well. The country saw unremitting attacks on its security installations in Nagrota, Sunjwan, Pulwama and Uri,” he added.

Abdullah also lashed out at PDP president Mehbooba Mufti saying she failed to deliver on every promise she made during her election campaign in 2014.

“The disenchantment among the youth is a direct result of her failure to protect the interests of the state. Calling herself a chowkidar now is a mockery of the term itself as she has failed to perform her duties as chief minister," he said.

The NC vice president was referring to the PDP remarks in an election rally two days back that she was the people's chowkidar.

Abdullah said Mehbooba did not protect the interests of the state and its people while she was the chief minister.

"Her claim of projecting herself as the messiah gets deflated by thousands of youth who continue to bear the scars both at physical as well as psychologically levels inflicted on them during her tenure,” he added.

Reiterating his commitment to do away with the Public Safety Act, Abdullah said he has promised to scrap the law in one of his public meets which was welcomed by the people across the state.

"Unfortunately, Mehbooba Ji and her party opposed it revealing the dual nature of their Kashmir-centric policies,” he added.

He said he was committed to remove the PSA law from Jammu and Kashmir.

"Once voted to power with a strong mandate, we will take no time to obliterate it from the papers. The move will provide respite to hundreds of families who are yearning to see their children. Needless to say, it will go a long way in infusing a sense of security among our people,” he said.