you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2018 11:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi doesn't give credit to Constitution for making 'chaiwala' rise to country's top position

The former Maharashtra chief minister said he himself started out as a court peon, but never boasted about his rise.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde on November 29 said Prime Minister Narendra Modi rarely gives credit to the Constitution and the democratic system which made it possible for a 'chaiwala' (tea seller) to rise to the country's top position.

"You have heard countless times how a chaiwala has become the prime minister. But our prime minister seldom gives any credit to our democratic system or the Constitution that has made this possible," Shinde said.

The Congress leader was delivering a key-note address on 'Our Constitutional Democracy and Its Ideals' organised here during the launch of a book written by lawyer and Congress leader Yatish Naik.

"I was a 'pattewala' (peon) in Solapur District court. I have always maintained that whatever I have achieved in life is because of our Constitution," Shinde said.

"Rather than glorifying myself, I feel it is my duty to admit that the party to which I belong entrusted me with high offices," he said.

"Democracy and humility should go hand in hand. Blowing one's own trumpet is counter-productive," the former Union home minister added.
First Published on Nov 30, 2018 11:05 am

