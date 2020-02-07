App
Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 02:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi doesn't behave like prime minister: Rahul Gandhi

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "tubelight" barb, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he does not behave like a prime minister.

"Normally, a prime minister has a particular status, a prime minister has a particular way of behaving, a particular stature, our prime minister doesn't have these. He does not behave in a prime ministerial way," he told reporters outside Parliament.

Gandhi said this when he was asked about Modi's "tubelight" barb at him during his reply to the motion of thanks to the president's address in Lok Sabha.

He also said that "we are being stifled and we are not being allowed to speak in Parliament".

"They have suppressed our voices," he said.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 02:43 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.