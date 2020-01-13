PM Modi does not have guts to speak to students on economy, says Rahul Gandhi

Hours after the joint Opposition meeting on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) ended, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on January 13 said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have the courage to speak to students in universities on why the economy of the country had become a disaster.

Gandhi also said the PM did "not have the guts" to do so. PM Modi was doing the biggest disservice to the nation by dividing it and distracting the attention of people, Gandhi told reporters after a meeting of the Opposition that was attended by the leaders of 20 parties.

"Narendra Modi should stand up and have the courage to speak to the youngsters of these universities on why the economy has become a disaster, why has it become a basket case and why unemployment in India is at its highest in 50 years," the Member of Parliament (MP) from Wayanad said.

PM Modi did not have the guts to face the students of the country and so he crushed them using the police, Gandhi alleged.

"I challenge the prime minister to go to any of the universities, stand over there without his police, without his infrastructure and tell the people what is he going to do with this country," the Congress leader said.

Earlier, Congress working president Sonia Gandhi had said the BJP government had "let loose a reign of terror" in the country.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, LJD chief Sharad Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party leader Upendra Kushwaha, RJD leader Manoj Jha, National Conference leader Hasnain Masoodi, besides Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel and former prime minister Manmohan Singh were among those present at the meeting.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stayed away from the Opposition meet.