PM Modi does not care about 'chowkidars': Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of not thinking about the welfare of watchmen, "behind whom you are hiding". In a Facebook post, Gandhi tagged a media report about 10,000 watchmen protesting against poor wages.

"At least, think about those behind whom you are hiding," Gandhi said in the post, attacking the Prime Minister who has launched a campaign -- 'Main bhi chowkidar' (I too am a watchman).

The media report stated that 10,000 chowkidars in Jharkhand rue unpaid salaries.

Gandhi has been attacking the prime minister accusing him of "theft" in the Rafale deal and has used the slogan "chowkidar chor hai (watchman is thief)" to target him.