you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 01:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi did 'injustice' with people in last 5 years, says Rahul Gandhi

The Congress president said if his party is voted to power, GST will be simplified, 22 lakh government jobs will be given in one year and no permission will be required for three years for start-ups.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on April 25 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doing "injustice" to the people of the country in the last five years, saying the 'acche din ayenge' slogan has now been replaced by 'chowkidar chor hai'.

Gandhi was addressing an election rally at Jalore in Rajasthan.

"Demonetisation and GST were ways to rob poor, labourers, small traders, the Congress' NYAY scheme will benefit them," he said.

"Five years ago there was a slogan 'acche din ayenge'. Now people say 'chowkidaar chor hai' everywhere in the country," Gandhi said while addressing the rally.

"Not a single farmer of the country will be jailed for not paying off bank loans if the Congress voted to power," he said.
First Published on Apr 25, 2019 01:15 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

