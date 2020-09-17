172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|pm-modi-devoted-to-service-of-the-nation-welfare-of-poor-amit-shah-5850821.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi devoted to service of the nation, welfare of poor: Amit Shah

Amit Shah also said that, under PM Modi's leadership, the poor and deprived sections of the society were given a respectable life.

Moneycontrol News

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on September 17, extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the country's most popular leader was devoted to the service of the nation and welfare of the poor.

Amit Shah also said that under Modi's leadership, the poor and deprived sections of the society have been given a respectable life.

"Birthday greetings to country's most popular leader Prime Minister @narendramodi, who is devoted to the service of the nation and welfare of poor.

Close

"In the form of Modi ji, the country has got a leader who has connected the deprived class with the mainstream of development and laid the foundation of a strong India," he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

related news

The home minister said the poor of the country, who have been deprived of their rights for decades, have been provided with houses, electricity, bank accounts and toilets, while poor mothers were provided with gas connections through Ujjwala scheme.

"All of them have been given a respectable life. All this have been possible only due to the unwavering determination and strong will of Prime Minister @narendramodi," he said.

Shah said it is a privilege to have the opportunity to serve 'Maa Bharati' under the leadership of "such a great leader @narendramodi ji who spends every moment of his life making a strong, secure, self-reliant India".

"I, along with crores of people of the country, wish Modi ji good health and a long life," he said.

The prime minister turned 70 on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Sep 17, 2020 10:39 am

tags #Amit Shah #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.