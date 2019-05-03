PM Modi deceived youths by promising 2 crore jobs: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on May 3 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of deceiving youths and leaving them unemployed. "Forget about Rs 15 lakh in bank account, he (Modi) did not deposit even Rs 5.

He thinks that people of the country do not understand anything," Gandhi said at a rally in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.

"He (Modi) kept assuring that money will come in bank accounts he had opened. He deceived youths the most by promising 2 crore jobs and left lakhs of them jobless," the Congress chief said.

Gandhi said issues like corruption, farmers, employment were common in speeches of Modi five years ago, saying such things were not heard in the prime minister's speeches now.