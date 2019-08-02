PM Modi credits development politics for BJP's victory in Tripura panchayat polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday credited "development politics" for the BJP's victory in the Tripura panchayat elections. The BJP won over 90 per cent seats in the three-tier panchayat elections in the state.

The BJP is the ruling party in Tripura. "Tripura's faith in @BJP4India remains unwavering! I thank the people of the state for blessing the party in the panchayat elections ... The transformative work in Tripura's rural areas is positively impacting many lives," Modi tweeted.

He also appreciated BJP workers for the hard work.

"I would urge @BJP4India karyakartas (workers) from other states to interact with karyakartas from Tripura. The Party's repeated successes in the state demonstrate the power of development politics and democratic temperament," he said.